The Union Area School Board is taking another week to finalize its plans for the upcoming school year.
Acting at its regular board meeting Wednesday night, the board tabled its decision on finalizing one of the four plans put forth by the school to a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Time is of the essence at this point,” Union Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross said. “We just want to be thorough. It’s a big decision to make with a lot of variables to consider.”
Ross said the school sent out two surveys for parents, with the second being more specific. The response rate was about 72 percent for the second survey, which was close to the rate of the first one. The plans include four options:
•Return to school with full-time instruction with masks and some social distancing
•Return in groups for in-school instruction two days a week with the schools to be cleaned on Wednesdays and the weekend
•Synchronous learning where students will remain at home and attend classes via their Chromebooks through Google Classroom
•Attend school through Union’s cyber school, CyberU Academy. Union has partnered with CyberU for several years. However, students would be taught by CyberU teachers, not ones from Union.
Ross said the district also has held focus groups with parents to receive more feedback. Those parents, Ross said, agreed the synchronous option would be helpful for parents unsure whether to send their children back to a brick-and-mortar classroom. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 26.
“It is pushing us to the point where we have to start making plans,” Ross said, “but we didn’t want to sacrifice getting that feedback from families.”
The board also accepted a bid of $79,516 for a 72-passenger bus, voting 7-0. Members Debra Allenbach and John Bertolino were absent. The board also tabled a motion to purchase a nine-passenger van. Ross said he’d like to discuss the van at the special meeting.
In other business, the board voted 7-0 to accept facility requests, an athletics health and safety plan and the College Within the High School partnership with Butler County Community College. The board also approved Debbie Scherder and David Chiafullo as substitute van drivers, Brandon Hunsinger as a band camp assistant to be paid $450 and Erin Micco as a contracted social worker. The social worker position is funded by a two-year grant.
The board also adopted a series of special education textbooks.
