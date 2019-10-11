Union Township’s supervisors have rejected bids on five repository properties.
At a special meeting on Thursday morning supervisor Larry Brown and chairman Pat Angiolelli rejected bids from Anthony Carbone Sr., who bid $999.99 for a house at 62 McClelland Ave., $777.99 for a house at 3081 McClelland Ave., and $555.99 for lots at 11 N. Round St. and three lots along U.S. Route 422.
Supervisor Robert Eckert was absent from the meeting.
Angiolelli said the officials acted on advice of their solicitor, Jason Medure, “to uphold the integrity of our right to refuse and because the bidder has neglected property and pending code violations on properties he already owns.”
“The township would like to get these properties back on the tax rolls,” Angiolelli said, “But our duty is to look after the township and protect the taxpayers.”
If properties are purchased then abandoned, “the situation gets worse and we have to pay to tear them down.”
He noted that the township established a renter and vacant house ordinance so properties can be entered and inspected.
“We want to be able to come in and see what shape things are in,” he said. “Some are just too far gone to be practical.”
