Union Township supervisors approved county repository property bids for five vacant lots in the township during a special meeting Tuesday.
The supervisors approved five $500 bids by Dominick DeStasio for four lots on Williams Street and one lot on Francis Street.
The bids were previously approved by the Lawrence County commissioners and will need approval from the Union Area School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.