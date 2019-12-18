Union Township supervisors this week approved a land development plan and a contract to audit township accounts.
At two special meetings on Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved the land development plan submitted by Industrial Insulation and Coating which will be located at the end of Frenz Drive in the township. The business constructs steel buildings.
Supervisors noted the plan had been reviewed by the Lawrence County Planning Commission and the township.
In the second meeting, the supervisors approved a contract with Philip Weiner and Company to audit all township accounts for the year ending Dec. 30, 2019.
The contract is not to exceed $14,000.
Supervisors noted this company has audited township books for the past 16 years.
