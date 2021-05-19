By Renée Gendreau
New Castle News
Even if they weren’t doing a musical, Union drama students would still be “Working.”
Director Brady Flamino explained that while Union Area High School was lucky enough to complete its performances of “The Pajama Game” last March before “the world took a nosedive,” producing a show this year seemed questionable at best.
“We knew we among the lucky ones, but as the year rolled on, we began to wonder about this year,” recalled Flamino, a long-time performer, director, producer and board member at the New Castle Playhouse. “By the end of the year, we usually have the show selected, auditions and a cast picked so we’re ready to start as soon as the kids come back from Christmas vacation.”
But at year’s end, the pandemic was still raging. So, after conferring with his production team, Flamino made the difficult decision to forego a 2021 musical and instead spend the spring working – cleaning and organizing props and costumes in preparation for a return to stage in 2022.
“But then we got the vaccines and things started to look a little better,” Flamino said, noting that in early February he learned Union superintendent Dr. Michael Ross wanted to do a show.
“We were off and running, but the big question was ‘what do we do?’” the director said, explaining that he consulted with his friend and mentor Lester Malizia, a long-time New Castle Playhouse director with an extensive theater resume.
“He gave me about 20 shows, and I began researching them one by one,” recalled Flamino, explaining that he almost picked “Godspell” until he learned Laurel High School had beaten him to it.
“Lester had them listed alphabetically, so I was almost done with the list, eliminating everything, until I got to ‘Working’ and it checked all of the boxes,” Flamino said of the musical, which could be performed on a limited budget by a small, socially distanced cast.
Based on the book “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do” by Studs Terkel, “Working: A Musical” tells of a day in the life of more than a dozen employees who share how their careers affect them, their families and their communities.
“It’s a good show, but it’s not the normal high school musical,” Flamino explained, noting the more modern music — including songs by James Taylor — and storylines appealed to his teenage cast.
“It’s a little different and we picked it because it checked all of the boxes, but it’s a full-blown musical with singing and dancing and they’re doing a really good job,” Flamino said.
“Working” will be presented this weekend as a “closed door musical.” Flamino explained that to comply with the state’s capacity regulations, only 137 tickets could be sold for each of the three performances. Each member of the show’s cast and crew was given five complimentary tickets for each show, and there will be no additional ticket sales.
“When I’m watching these kids at rehearsal, I feel bad that they’re working this hard and have to have a limited audience,” Flamino said. “But, I hope next year we’ll be back on track.”
