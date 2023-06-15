Allie Ross and Mallory Gorgacz have shared a lot of moments together.
Both starters on the Union High School softball team, Ross and Gorgacz have taken mirrored paths since meeting in pre-kindergarten. At 11 a.m. Friday, the rising seniors will be a part of school history when the Lady Scots vie for their first-ever state title against defending champions Tri-Valley, located 40 miles north of Hershey.
Union defeated West Branch 5-2 in the semifinals to make it into the PIAA Class 1A finals at Penn State University.
Ross, who plays centerfield, and Gorgacz, the shortstop, both belong to student council, National Honor Society and have 4.105 grade-point averages. As juniors, they were in all the same classes, including Advanced-Placement biology and world history, and belonged to the AP Club.
They also have been cheerleaders in elementary, middle and high school. Ross took a break from cheerleading this year to participate in the school musical, “The Addams Family.”
“We’re definitely really close,” Gorgacz said. “How can you not be best friends with the person you spend this much time with.”
The team traveled to State College on Thursday, where Ross and Gorgacz planned to room together the night before the big game.
Both girls participated in the 2024 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman scholarship program; Allie claimed the title and is believed to be the first from Union since the mid-1980s to do so.
Both play travel softball for Texas Glory. Ross will back out this year because of her duties with Distinguished Young Woman.
This summer, the 16-year-old daughter of Kristie and Michael Ross will vie for the state Distinguished Young Woman title. The state representative will advance to the national program for the chance to compete for cash tuition scholarships. Participants are evaluated for scholastics, interview, talent, self-expression and fitness.
Ross and Gorgacz received Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. Between this week’s softball practices and playoff games, the duo participated in a weeklong intensive leadership program at Westminster College in New Wilmington. The program was organized by Rotary clubs.
Both also share a competitive nature.
“I’ve always been competitive even with my siblings and simple games with friends, said Gorgacz, the 17-year-old daughter of Brian and Wendy Gorgacz.
After high school, Gorgacz is considering studying criminology or early childhood education. She also would like to play softball in college.
Ross is considering studying business and then going to law school.
They plan to stay in touch with each other and their softball teammates.
“I would hope to stay in touch, especially with the team,” Ross said.
“I definitely want to stay close with all my friends,” Gorgacz added.
