Seniors in the Union, Shenango and Mohawk area school districts will follow varying paths to receive their diplomas.
UNION
With a graduating class of around 50 students, the Union Area School School District will host a parade May 29 for its seniors to commemorate their accomplishments. The district also has tentative plans for an in-person ceremony this summer.
The May 29 cars-only parade will go from Union's elementary school to its high school. The parade will be comprised of the graduates and their families in decorated cars while township residents are invited to park their cars on the side of the parade to honor graduates.
Once the parade arrives at the high school, there will be an event to mimic the distribution of diplomas.
Following that, cars carrying graduates will drive to another parking lot on the high school campus where a drive-in style ceremony will be held to give out awards and scholarships to students.
The district has tentatively scheduled an in-person ceremony for July, in the hope that larger crowds of people will be permissible by then.
"We're trying to be optimistic about the possibility of that," Superintendent Michael Ross said.
At that time, the district's valedictorian and salutatorian will speak.
The district's administration, senior class officers and their parents were consulted on how to structure commencement.
SHENANGO
Shenango will honor its graduates by incorporating both an in-person element as well as a virtual one.
On May 26 through 28, each graduate will have the opportunity to participate in a ceremony individually in the high school auditorium with their loved ones present.
Each graduate will have his or her name called, walk across the stage, be presented with his or her diploma and have pictures taken.
"It's not ideal and it's not what we want, but it's a nice compromise that we can still recognize the student receiving the diploma on the stage," Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck said.
Following the in-person ceremonies, a virtual graduation ceremony will be released June 26, which will include commencement speeches from valedictorian Bill Fry, salutatorian Cambyl Schry, class president Harrison Miller as well as Schreck, school board president Merle Glass and high school principal Joseph McCormick.
"Our goal is to make (the) commencement ceremony as meaningful, even though it's going to be done virtually, as it would be in person," Schreck said. "It'll be available on video that they'll be able to have for the rest of their lives."
If Gov. Tom Wolf places Lawrence County into “green” status by early June, where gatherings of 300 people or more are permitted, the district would likely schedule a ceremony for the entire class in late summer.
Additionally, the parents of the senior class and All-Night Party committee have coordinated a reverse parade to celebrate the graduating class in the Lawrence Village Plaza on May 29.
MOHAWK
Mohawk will also have an in-person element as well as a virtual, and a tentative larger gathering in the summer.
Graduating students will come to campus over two days — Wednesday and Thursday — and go through different stations as a part of the commencement process, such as collecting their diplomas and getting photos taken. A video of each graduate throwing his or her cap will also be filmed.
Students will also be returning district property such as Chromebooks during this time.
The video of graduates receiving their diploma, their cap toss and speeches will premiere May 28.
"I think our purpose has been from the beginning to try to maintain as much as we can from our original ceremony," Superintendent Michael Leitera said.
A tentative date of July 9 is scheduled for an in-person ceremony.
"We certainly didn't want to let the end of the year go by knowing how important this is families and the kids," Leitera said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.