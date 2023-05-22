Union Township supervisors will vote on whether to allow the development of a recreational vehicle park during a 6 p.m. Thursday meeting at the municipal building.
Ricky Trinidad, president of Royalty Camping 1, has proposed the RV park for vacant land at 412 Old Youngstown Road. The property is zoned residential. The developer has asked for an exception.
Trinidad during an April 17 public hearing said he would like to build cabins with modern amenities and utilities and spaces for RVs, vans, teardrop campers and tents. The plan also calls for volleyball, basketball and pickle ball courts; picnic tables and gazebos; playground; bathhouses; reception and recreation facility; and lazy river pool.
More than 30 residents attended the hearing. The majority opposed the park citing traffic, safety and the argument that the township is not the right place for an RV park.
