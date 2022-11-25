It’s been nearly half a century since a Union High football team played for a WPIAL title.
On Friday morning, though, the Scotties will be back.
Union — somewhat of a Cinderella entrant, having been ranked 10th in the WPIAL Class 1A postseason field — will take on top-ranked Bishop Canevin at 11 a.m. at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium.
Union advanced to what was then the Class 2A finals against Springdale in 1973 having compiled a 11-0 record under head coach Chuck Lucidore. The Dynamos prevailed in the finals, though, 20-14.
This year’s team will put its 10-3 record up against Bishop Canevin’s 12-1 mark. The Crusaders are making their fourth championship game appearance, winning championships in 1990 and 2021 and finishing runner-up in 1983.
For more details on today’s championship game, see page B1.
