Union seniors DeRaleau, Murdock find entrepreneurial spirit at academy

What’s it take to be a successful entrepreneur?
Two Union Area High School seniors — Joe DeRaleau and Emma Murdock — are finding out while enrolled at The Entrepreneurship Academy at the eCenter@LindenPointe.
The Hermitage academy’s program director Katie Kelly Parr said the curriculum is an “innovative” educational program focused on economic development.
Started as a two-year pilot program funded by the state Department of Community and Economic Development in 2014, it has since grown to become a flagship program serving 11 school districts.
Union is the lone Lawrence County school served, along with 10 in Mercer County and the Pennsylvania Homeschool Accreditation Association.
“The main goals of the academy include building relationships, building community and building businesses,” Parr said, adding the students create a prototype product and write business plans for them.
Parr said the academy allows students work together to launch their own businesses following their completion of the program. Both DeRaleau and Murdock, who attend the school four days a week for two hours a day, are part of teams this year working on products they’ll pitch March 2 to a panel of judges in “Dolphin Tank.”
DeRaleau is working on “Incrediballs,” which are bite-sized, environmentally friendly granola pieces that provide convenience and zero mess for commuters.
He said he had friends who attended the academy, but was convinced to attend after he learned more about it.
“It’s honestly more than I could have hoped for. It’s been nothing but positives,” DeRaleau said. “When people come up and ask me about it, I tell them straight up, I can’t tell them one negative thing about the program. I haven’t found one yet.”
During the first semester, the academy gets students in the “entrepreneurial mindset,” DeRaleau said, and how to be more personable in the workforce with proper introductions and handshaking skills.
He isin a group of five, including himself, working on Incrediballs. The idea came to him from his job at a restaurant where a special of deep-fried buffalo chicken balls was served.
DeRaleau said his group has a taste test event planned and is currently working on prototypes, packaging and logos.
“Everything is going according to plan,” DeRaleau said.
DeRaleau said he wants to stick with the business for the long haul even after high school graduation.
He plans on attending Penn State Behrend in Erie where he is leaning toward a business major.
“That will help me further my start-up company, or just further my interest in business as a whole,” DeRaleau said.
Meanwhile, Murdock is helping her team work on “HBAG,” which is a heated blanket bag that starts as a bag and can unfold into a thermal blanket used without an outlet.
She said her team of five is working on different materials for the HBAG to accommodate individuals with sensory issues.
They will also be in different colors.
“I know I’ve always wanted a heated blanket,” Murdock said.
Murdock said the HBAG would be perfect for outdoor activities or attending events outside, like high school football games in the fall.
“I think if it succeeds like how we want it to in Dolphin Tank, I think I might want to take it further,” Murdock said.
“I think it will be a good product in the world to have.”
Murdock said she chose to attend the academy to help prepare for her dream career of a veterinarian. She’s learning skills now that could help open up her own business or clinic.
“I love it there. It is a different environment than my regular school,” Murdock said. “It puts me out of my comfort zone and has bettered my mentality and my mental health.”
Murdock said the academy and its instructors are less rigid, more relaxed and flexible with assignments than a regular high school.
This in turn, Murdock believes, creates a more fun environment and a place where students want to learn, rather than just needing to learn.
“I think it’s a very good program for people that need to get out of their comfort zone and just learn something different,” Murdock said. “This program is more relaxed where you could do your own thing.”
Parr said the March pitch will be an “elevator pitch” with discussion on future research and product development.
If they move on to a second pitch event on May 21, Demo Day, the teams will need to present both a full business plan and a working prototype. Winning teams from there can win $5,000, which can be used to continue their business ventures at the eCenter after graduation.
Both DeRaleau and Murdock are currently asking for local investments for their products, including from Union’s school board.
“We are very proud to support the eAcademy. We have had several seniors participate in the program over the last few years, and they have excelled in the endeavor and learned a great deal in the process,” Union Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross said.
“Joe and Emma are no exception. They are exemplary students and are thriving in the academy. We are excited to assist in the development of their products and look forward to their future success.”
DeRaleau said the school district have been very helpful, with high school guidance counselor Christine Cataloni personally recommending he attend the academy.
“Anytime I ask them about anything, or I need to be released for an event, they’re always super accommodating, and they’ve just been really helpful with it,” DeRaleau said.
Murdock said Ross and Middle-High School Principal Rob Nogay are willing to convince the board to financially support their products.
“Our teachers also support us. They support us with everything we do,” Murdock said.
Parr said academy students are supported by a large network of regional experts, local entrepreneurs, community leaders, business owners and CEOs, who often serve on the “board of directors” of the students’ companies to give them advice.
