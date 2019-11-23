Two decommissioned buses used by the Union Area School District have been sold and will bring a boost to the district’s general fund.
Superintendent Michael Ross told the board of education during its meeting Wednesday that the vehicles were taken to 422 Auto and Bus Auction in Butler County in late September and sold for $11,520. The funds will be added to the district’s general fund.
“That was actually a little higher than anticipated,” Ross said.
Ross said it will be up to the buyer whether or not the buses will be used for parts.
“If they felt like somehow they could make repairs to make them street legal, they’d have that opportunity, I guess,” the superintendent said.
The district has eight buses, he said. Five are used daily, so the district decided to sell two. The spare buses were decommissioned at the end of April.
“They wouldn’t pass inspection,” Ross said in July.
The district approved a savings secured loan with WesBanco in July totaling $167,794 for the two new buses to be paid back through annual payments of $36,206 for the next five years.
During its meeting, the board also accepted the resignations of Matthew Ault and Randy Shuller as assistant varsity baseball coaches.
“We will be consulting with the head coach to see if he has any names to forward to the board,” Ross said. “At this point, we don’t have any yet.”
In other business, the board:
•Set its reorganization meeting for Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the MS/HS board room.
•Approved a facility request for Union Area Senior Parents Class of 2020 to use the MS/HS gym on Nov. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.
•Approved a revised parental involvement policy.
•Entered into a joint purchasing agreement with Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV for the 2020-21 school year.
•Approved Heather Kelly and Elissa Toy as substitute custodians and Ryan King, Dennis Marlowe and Laine Baker as substitute security.
•Hired Maria Macri, Michelle Borden and Jacob Trinca.
