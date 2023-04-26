The Union school board unanimously approved an evaluation for district Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross during its April meeting.
Ross was given an overall rating of distinguished — the highest rating possible.
"I'm humbled by the positive feedback and remain privileged to serve as your superintendent,” Ross said. “I appreciate your constructive criticism and suggestions, and I plan to take tangible and responsive steps to continually improve my performance and serve this district to the best of my ability."
During the meeting, the board approved the 2023-24 cafeteria budget and renewal with district food service provider The Nutrition Group.
Ross said the budget includes a potential $25,664.55 loss.
“At this juncture, we are treating that number as a projection and will prepare accordingly, but we are hopeful that we can proactively control expenditures to minimize the loss, all while still serving high quality, healthy meals for our students,” Ross said.
This potential loss is due to rising food and labor costs. Representatives from The Nutrition Group, which also serves the Laurel School District, shared those concerns during a recent Laurel school board meeting.
Ross said the district is assisting with students from Slippery Rock University on one of its studies which allows district teachers to share their opinions on current stress with teaching.
“They would like our teachers to share perceptions of teacher stress in a post-pandemic K-12 educational environment, so we can both better understand how these stress factors may be contributing to increasing turnover rates among teachers,” Ross said.
The board gave authorization to seek request for proposals for proposed roofing work and for new carpeting.
The board also approved an additional memorandum of understanding with the Union Area Education Association that will allow teachers the option to receive their compensation over a 10-month period, as opposed to the more customary 12-month plan.
