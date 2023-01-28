The Union Area school board recently approved a four-year contract with the Union Area Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers.
This action was done during the board's January meeting.
District Business Manager Samantha Laverty said the contract runs retroactive from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2026.
As part of the contract, wages and salaries will increase 2.95 percent each year.
For health care, Laverty said most of the plan stayed the same, with the only significant change being co-share plans for carrying a spouse increased $200 to $500 total.
Attempts to reach a representative from the Union Area Education Association were unsuccessful.
In other district news, Laverty said three local businesses have donated funds to help purchase a new football scoreboard.
The businesses are Preston Mazda, ML Electric and Louis M. Perrotta P.C.
Laverty said some of the lights on the old scoreboard, including the play clock, were no longer working.
The district is looking to advertise bids in order to do roofing work for both Union Memorial Elementary School and Union Area Middle-High School.
Third grade teacher Jessica Donnelly was granted tenure, while Charles Hedland was hired as an assistant varsity baseball coach at a stipend of $2,325.
