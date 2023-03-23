Former Union High football player Joe Seminara doesn’t remember who the Scotties beat to win 1969 Tri-County Championship, nor does he remember the score.
However, the 70-year-old one-time outside linebacker and safety remembers the thrill of that 6-2 season.
It was an exciting time for us because we had a good coaching staff and a good student body,” Seminara, founder of Pizza Joe’s, said Thursday while working from his flagship store in Union Township.
Football state playoffs didn’t exist 54 years ago, but this year’s Union High girls basketball team is showing how it’s done. The Lady Scots at noon today will vie for the program’s first state title at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
Union will take on 22-7 Lourdes Regional for the PIAA Class 1A championship. The Lady Scots go into the game 22-6 and are the only basketball team representing Lawrence County in the state championships.
A 1970 graduate of Union, Seminara noted the school’s athletic teams are on a winning roll.The kids this year have been so involved in great winning teams,” he said.
The Scotties baseball team won its first WPIAL title in the school’s history in 2021 and defended that title in 2022.
The Lady Scots softball team in 2022 won its first WPIAL Class 1A crown.
Last fall, the Scotties football team returned to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in 43 years, won the WPIAL Class 1A championship for the first time in 49 years and their season culminated as state runners-up.
The Union boys basketball team made it to this year’s state semifinals before losing to Imani Christian on Monday.
John Flora doesn’t follow high school sports as much anymore, but remembers playing on winning baseball and football teams for New Castle.
“It’s exciting for the kids, especially when they get to travel and go to something big like these kids,” the retired caseworker for the state Department of Public Welfare said Thursday while having coffee at Pizza Joe’s in Union.
“I think as they get older, they will appreciate it more,” Flora said.
The New Castle man said these girls will likely be lifelong friends.
“They wouldn’t have gotten this far if they didn’t have friendship,” the 61-year-old said.
A former head junior high football coach and head boys track coach for Shenango, Ricky Flora, who is John Flora’s cousin, remembers taking a couple of his track kids to the state championships.
“It’s wonderful to see a local team, no matter where they’re from,” said Ricky Flora, a retired foreman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. “It goes in cycles.”
The 63-year-old noted Lady Scots coach Rob Nogay has worked with the same girls for four years.
“It takes dedication and working 12 months out of the year,” Ricky Flora said.
Lisa Fandozzi hears all about Union’s athletic success from customers at Pizza Joe’s, where she has worked for 36 years.
“It’s great what these kids are doing,” the 52-year-old Mohawk graduate said. “I would cheer them on no matter what.”
Cole Snyder, a prep cook and dishwasher at Pizza Joe’s, is hoping for a Union win.
“They always come in and tell us what’s been going on,” Snyder said.
Union Township’s Tony Vercilla followed high school sports when his kids were in school, but not so much anymore.
“It’s good for Union,” said the 63-year-old retired union electrician about the girl basketball team’s success. “Everyone likes to see a county team in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.