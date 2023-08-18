The roofing project for the Union Area School District is expected to be completed soon.
During Wednesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross said Platinum Roofing is finishing the middle-high school project this week and has begun preliminary work for Memorial Elementary School.
The latter project is expected to last two to three weeks and will not have an impact on the Aug. 23 start of school.
The school board in May approved a $1.3 million contract with Platinum Roofing to restore the roofs.
In other district news, the board agreed to continue the district’s School Transitional Environment Program for 2023-24 at a cost not to exceed $12,000 and purchase Chromebooks for $26,095.
The STEP program is designed to help students transition from elementary to middle school or junior high school and address problem behavior.
A school security contract with Edward Newscaster Security Services was approved pending solicitor approval, while William Houser was appointed as the district’s local auditor effective Sept. 1.
Ross said while the Union Township police department is contracted to have one officer present in each building, Edward Newscaster would provide one guard to supplement the department.
The board approved the following personnel matters:
•Resignations of bus driver Sharlene Shiderly, paraprofessional Stephanie Toy and elementary school custodian Heather Brennaman.
•Hiring Amanda Hairhoger as a bus driver, John Fruehstorfer as middle school girls basketball coach at $2,500, Fred Settle as assistant junior high football coach at $2,500 and Jay Cole as a volunteer football coach.
For the fall sports season, football tickets will be $5 for adults and for students at the gate, $2 for student pre-sale and $21 for a season pass. For volleyball, adult tickets are $5, students are $2 and season passes are $32. Tickets for those 65 and older are free, while there is no charge for junior high and middle school sports.
Ross notified the board he was appointed to the WPIAL subcommittee on basketball and will notify the board of any updates or actions from the subcommittee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.