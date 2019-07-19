Storm water issues continue to disrupt residents’ lives in Union Township as it receives rain overloading its storm water system.
“I would just like to know when the resolution of this water that were getting on our properties will be addressed,” resident Barbra McVicker said.
Supervisors said they need assessments by the township’s engineering firm Taylor Engineering to implement solutions that will aid in the flow of water away from residential areas.
“It’s a process. Is it going to be next week? No. It just doesn’t go that fast,” Supervisor Robert Eckert said. “I can’t even tell you exactly when. It will be soon.”
“We’re all passionate about a lot of things. ... We’re also passionate about the water issue,” McVicker said. “The reason we came here was to seek your assistance on addressing and resolving the water because your home is your sanctuary.”
Eckert said he receives calls daily from residents about storm water. “We go out. We try daily to try and help everybody that calls.” he said.
Superviser Chairman Patrick Angiolelli said the concern of the township goes beyond fixing the engineering issues.
“We’re concerned primarily with homes and the way of life making sure people aren’t constantly inundated with water,” Angiolelli said.
The supervisors invited residents to see them when issues occur rather than wait for monthly meetings.
“I always say, don’t wait for the meeting. I have an open door policy here,” Eckert said.
Union is just one of multiple other townships around Lawrence County that have inadequate storm water management.
“I can come; I can clean your ditch. If it’s clogged we’ll unclog it, but with the rains we’ve been having they’re overflowing regardless, “ Eckert said. “They’re not made to handle that kind of water.”
In other news, supervisors: •Passed Resolution 2019-11 certifying a provision for the New Castle Area Transit Authority.
•Heard Otto Rudley criticized the township for its failure to lower the flag to half-staff in the wake of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, which happened in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.