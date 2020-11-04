A Union Area School staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first virus case in the district.
The staff member took off work at the initial sign of symptoms and initiated a self-quarantine. Because of this, the staff member was not in close contact with any students.
There are no students in quarantine.
