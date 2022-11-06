The Union Area School District in October raised awareness for Disability Awareness Month.
In physical education classes for sixth grade and up, students learned about autism, ADHD and intellectual and learning disabilities, and later participated in a simulation activity for each disability to understand the perspective for special education students.
Stations were organized by district special dducation director Marisa Federici, life skills special education teacher Michelle Kassi, special education teacher Nicolle Benincase, speech therapist Alicia Chaney, physical education teacher Gene DiGennaro and school psychologist Dr. Sarah Branca.
“We have a lot of students here with silent disabilities,” Federici said. “We wanted to have students feel what it was like to have silent disabilities.”
Federici said many students were surprised following the exercises, noting it was the district’s goal to have the students feel more empathy and understanding to those special education students.
“I think it was eye-opening for them,” Federici said.
Later in the month, Dr. Dallas Jackson, an adapted physical education professor from Slippery Rock University, coordinated activities of wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and beep baseball — which is played by those who are visually impaired using a ball that beeps.
Middle school students got the chance to read books promoting inclusivity and acceptance to students in kindergarten and first grade.
Students also heard from motivational speaker Alvin Law. Law was born without arms and was abandoned by his family at five days old.
He has gone on to become a best-selling author, Emmy-winning actor, podcaster and is a member of the hall of fame for both the Canadian Professional Speakers and Canadian Disability Foundation.Federici said the presentation was very uplifting and motivating for the students, as he was direct, honest, and blunt, while also at the same time humorous about his life.
“I think he made his struggle relatable to the students,” Federici said.
An interactive bulletin board was created outside the auditorium that showed different famous figures who rose above their diagnosed disabilities and disorders to promote inclusion and growth for all students.
At the end of the month the first meeting of the U Belong! Club took place. The club is comprised of both general and special education students. It meets once a month and brings those students together to eat lunch and participate in a themed activity.
he club is in conjunction with the district’s bocce team, which is affiliated with Special Olympics.
The special education department is also working on another project — reopening the district greenhouse.
Federici said the district received a grant a few years ago to reopen the greenhouse, which has been vacant for over a decade.
She said electrical students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center worked on fixing all of the components in the space, while Agway of New Castle donated supplies.
“Our long-term goal is to sell products from there as part of the U Belong! Club,” Federici said.
Federici said she is proud of the work all teachers and staff in the special education department do to help their students.
