For many children in Lawrence County, shopping with a cop means Christmas is coming.
A shopping spree with Union Township police officers Tuesday had a different meaning for 7-year-old Matthew Mason.
The department, along with Walmart, reached out to make the boy's life a little easier after he tragically lost his brother, 8-year-old Mark Mason Jr., in a stabbing in July.
The younger Mason was in a Union Township home with his brother and witnessed his murder, and the road of grief hasn't been easy for him or his family. Four officers met Matthew at Walmart Monday and gave his father and stepmother a gift card for $160 to buy whatever he wanted in the store. He headed straight for the toy department, his eyes sparkling with excitement.
His stepmother, Kayla Mason, said he was interested in anything "boy."
"I like cars!" young Matthew declared.
Ironically, some of the toy cars he bought were police car models with sirens that sounded and red and blue lights that flashed. His shopping cart was filled mostly with toy vehicles, including an emergency garage that had police and ambulance vehicles inside it.
Matthew, who is starting first grade today at Shenango Elementary School, was escorted through the store by officers Thomas Wickline and David Samsa. Union Township police chief Mark Julian and Lt. Ryan King were there to help with the effort.
Julian explained that the money, contributed partly by Walmart and partly given individually by members of the police department, was afforded to three children involved in the traumatic events of that night. Two other boys also witnessed the horrific event but could not attend the shopping spree yesterday. Julian said they will get their gift cards at a later date.
Mark Mason Sr. explained that Matthew's uncle, Abdou Saada, owner of Elham Restaurant, had contacted the Union Township police about what to do to help his nephew. From that, the idea sprung for the shopping spree.
Shortly after his brother's death, the Mason family was told to give or get the child something to take his mind off of his grief, so Mason bought his son a go-cart. Matthew since the tragedy has been in therapy, talking to experts to help him through the loss, his father said.
"This is the least we could do, for what they all went through," Julian said of giving all three children the gift cards and shopping sprees. "But if it wasn't for Walmart, this couldn't have happened."
"We're glad we could help them out," said Shawn Casper, manager of the Union Township Walmart store. "It's fantastic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.