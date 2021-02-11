Two Butler County men are wanted by police, accused of stealing a motorhome from a driveway in Union Township.
Union Township police have charged James F. Nolker, 50, and Anthony Barton, 49, both of Saxonburg following an investigation into the theft that was reported Nov. 28. Police learned from surveillance video and multiple witnesses that the vehicle had been traveling with a black pickup truck following it, from New Castle into Butler County, according to criminal complaints.
After obtaining license plate information on the pickup truck, police in Butler County determined that it was owned by Barton. The motorhome was found stuck in a field off a lane in Saxonburg, the report said.
The motorhome's owner told police that Barton had worked for him in past years and he had been at his house within the past few weeks with a man he didn't know. He said he had not seen Barton in years and thought it strange that he would show up at his house, he told police. After about 10 minutes, the other man, later identified as Nolker, asked about the motor home and the owner showed them the inside of it, the complaint states.
The Union Township police received a call again on Dec. 1 from the motorhome owner, who reported that Barton was at his house. The police accompanied Barton to the police station, and he told the officers that he took the vehicle without permission, the complaint states. He said he was with Nolker and that they had hatched a plan "in a stupid, drunk moment" to take the motorhome. He drove his black pickup truck to the owner's house, and he and got the key from under the steps of the motorhome, then got into it and drove it to his house in Saxonburg, he told police.
A state trooper in Butler photographed the motorhome and retrieved the keys, the complaint states. The trooper also assisted in getting other information for the township police investigation.
Nolker was questioned at the Union Township police station Dec. 2 and he admitted to having been the driver of the coach when they took it, the paperwork says.
The police released both men, pending the rest of their investigation. They filed charges against both men Thursday, and warrants have been issue for their arrests.
Nolker faces one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at night and conspiracy to commit theft.
Barton is facing one count each theft and conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct and driving without lights to avoid identity and arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.