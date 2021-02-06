Union players to attend Super Bowl LV with cardboard cutouts

Coronavirus restrictions for this year's Super Bowl will prevent massive crowds of in-person fans from piling into the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
However, thousands of cardboard cutouts will take their place including those seven Union Area School District senior football players.
As a part of the "Fan In The Stand" campaign, Mike Marchinsky, the youth football and player relations manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers, reached out to Union High football coach Stacy Robinson in late December inviting his senior players to submit a picture of themselves in their jersey to become a cutout in the crowd.
"It's a fun thing," Robinson said. "I've never been to a Super Bowl, and maybe that's the closest some of them (players) will get."
Seniors Aaron Gunn, Anthony Stanley, Jake Vitale, Brendon Diamond, Anthony Pavelko, Anthony Nealy and Ron Holmes submitted photos so the players can spend at least some of the game searching for their cardboard twins.
"These are the times that we're living in, so we gotta go with the flow," Robinson said.
The stadium, which can hold over 65,000 people, will consist of approximately 25,000 live fans and 30,000 cutouts as the rest of the nation watches Tampa Bay take on Kansas City from home. A portion of the live fans will be frontline workers.
Other fans had the opportunity to submit a photo of themselves for a cutout and pay $100 to be entered to win two tickets to attend Super Bowl LVI in person next year at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The cutouts availability, however, sold out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.