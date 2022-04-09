The Lawrence County Treasurer’s Office will bring its Tax Outreach Program to Union Township on April 27.
The township tax collector also will be on site. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pavilion in Scotland Meadows Park by the pond.
This will allow taxpayers to pay the last few days at discount. Anyone with questions may call (724) 656-8456.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.