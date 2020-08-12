Union Area School District parents flocked to the district’s football field Monday to show their discontent with the recently-adopted school reopening plan.
“There wasn’t a board member that voted one way or the other (that) had mal-intent,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross said. “Everyone had the best interest of the students at heart.”
The board approved its reopening plan during a special meeting on July 28, and scheduled a special meeting Monday to hear parents’ responses.
As a part of the plan, all district students will attend school virtually from Sept. 8 until Oct. 5 — approximately 17 school days.
On Oct. 5, the district will return to in-person instruction, if permissible. Parents can choose to continue remote, synchronous learning or start cyber-learning at this time.
Parents were asked to complete two surveys about school reopening.
“I was really thankful that a survey was sent out. Like, ‘Great! They want to hear our opinion,” said Drew McDowell, a district parent.
“Those survey results were interesting,” she continued.
In one of the surveys, a little over 62 percent of parents preferred their children to go back to school full-time in person.
Some parents who took to the microphone asked why surveys were distributed if the board wasn’t going to take their responses into consideration.
“I want him to go to school. I want him to be around other kids,” said Dana Cucitrone, a district parent, about her son. “I think they’ve been away from that for a long time.”
Other parents commended the board’s decision.
“Please understand this,” said Pamela Brown, a township resident. “This pandemic is real. One child that comes down with this is one too many.”
One township resident even compared the pandemic to World War II.
“If we were going to war right now like they did in World War II against Germany, Japan and Italy,” said Larry Brown, “it took tough generals to make tough decisions — whether they were liked or not liked. That’s what it takes to beat this.”
Once every parent had a chance to speak, some shouted from the crowd, asking when the board was set to revote on the plan.
Board president Dr. Michael Hink explained this meeting was set to hear parents concerns, not to change the plan. He explained if Ross had changes he would like to propose to the board, he could do so and the board would consider them.
Board member Robert Mrozek told Hink he would like to speak. Mrozek joined the public in the bleachers and said he felt “better” there because the crowd was comprised of the people that he represents.
Mrozek was one of three board members who voted against the plan.
He explained how the surveys wasted parents’ time since their input was not taken into consideration.
“I think we need to put it back out to a vote,” he said.
Before leaving the microphone, Mrozek said at the board’s next meeting on Aug. 19, he would make a motion for a revote.
On the first day of school, students will begin live and synchronous — or live — learning.
In-person learning will begin on Oct. 5 for those students whose parents choose to send them back to school.
Some highlights of the health plan include:
•All students and staff will be required to wear face coverings, per orders from the department of health.
•All staff and students will have their temperature taken upon entering the building.
•A cleaning and sanitizing schedule will be established. Additional custodial support will be added to ensure that surfaces, restrooms, classrooms and the playground are appropriately cleaned and sanitized.
•Elementary students will remain with their class throughout the school day. Middle and high school students will be permitted to move from class to class as long as social distancing, masks and other mitigation protocols are in place. Additional time will be permitted for class changes to allow students to adhere to the directional flow of the hallways.
•When on the school bus, students will be seated starting in the back and moving toward the front. As long as the weather permits, the windows will be opened to increase ventilation.
