A Union Township neighborhood enhancement project has been awarded $270,000 for sidewalk improvements from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Wednesday announced the approval of funding for that and 63 other designated projects statewide to improve transportation alternatives and enhance mobility and public accessibility. Of those projects, 43, including the Union Township project, are funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Union Township project is the only site in Lawrence County to receive the funding. The funds will go toward installation of sidewalks and safety improvements on Bluff Street between Boroline Street and West Division streets, Spring Street between Smithfield and Bluff streets, Smithfield Street between Boroline and West Division streets, Walter Street, Magee Street, West Division Street between Smithfield and Bluff streets, and Boroline Street between Smithfield and Bluff streets.
The money will be added to a growing stack of grant funds designated for the Union Township neighborhood revitalization effort, a model, first-of-its-kind project for the county that also focuses on rehabilitating owner-occupied homes.
The county is partnering with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and the Union Township supervisors in an effort to enhance the entire neighborhood.
Earlier this year, the county received approval for a $1 million grant for sidewalk and pedestrian structures in the designated neighborhood. That grant is from the Pittsburgh-based Southwest Pennsylvania Commission’s regional transportation alternatives program funding.
The county also received $1.25 million from the federal HOME Investment Partnership program to rehabilitate homes countywide, and of that, $500,000 are earmarked for housing rehabilitation and construction for owner-occupied and renter-occupied housing in the designated Union Township neighborhood. The county’s priority in the program is to provide help to owner-occupied dwellings, Boyd said.
The HOME grant funds are administered through the county planning office by the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
The county also previously received $50,000 in Keystone Communities funding, and the commissioners additionally allocated $311,893 this year in discretionary and Community Development Block Grant funds for continuing the Union Township project, which in addition to housing rehabilitation includes facade improvements and other redevelopment programs.
The designated neighborhood scale revitalization area borders the city of New Castle and encompasses South Round, Pearlwood, Boroline, Cliff, Beatrice, Mount Pleasant, West Division, Botham, Magee, Walter, Spring, Elmwood, Williams, Homestead, Smithfield, High and Bluff streets; Meegan, Moore, Cameron, Sunny and Matilda avenues; Madonna Drive, Hillside Way, and parts of Oakland and South Atlantic avenues. The partnering agencies sized up that area, parcel by parcel, for potential housing rehabilitation, code requirements, trash cleanup, vacant lot use and sidewalk installations, Boyd said.
“When the board of commissioners, the Union Townshiop supervisors and LCCAP got together to structure this project, we believed we were creating a compelling new development model that the state and other project partners would support,” he commented Tuesday. “This new traunche of state funding confirms that, and we’re grateful for the continued support of the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission, DCED (the state Department of Community and Economic Development) and PennDOT.”
Boyd credited county planning director Amy McKinney for her work in successfully writing the grant for the PennDOT funding and for the Keystone Communities grant, and LLCAP for its grant-writing work for the other funding sources.
Gov. Wolf said of the PennDOT funding announced Wednesday, “This is another example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is quickly helping Pennsylvanians. These projects will help make travel in these communities safer and healthier.”
The administration has awarded a total of $54.1 million statewide, through the Surface Transportation Block Grant program Set-Aside or Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside.
The Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside provides funding for such projects and activities as on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation, and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose, and safe routes to school projects.
