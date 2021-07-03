Marilyn Chiafullo thought the Army would be a relatively short time out.
But, more than three decades after joining the military team, she's not entirely finished with the game. In fact, she added a six-month overtime period.
"I just wanted to get money for law school. I wasn't expecting to still be here 33 years later," said the brigadier general who retired this spring as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command but remains at the Pentagon in a civilian role until the end of October.
"When I became a general, I knew it would be my last tour. But the last job I had was the one I most wanted," Chiafullo continued, noting she always liked being the team captain.
A 1979 graduate of Union Area High School, Chiafullo enlisted after earning a degree in education from Slippery Rock University and spending time teaching and coaching in Cotulla, Texas.
"If it had been a different era and sports were something women could do to make a living, I have no doubt that's what I'd be doing," Chiafullo said. "I so much enjoyed being part of a team, but (the Army) was a much larger team and it felt right."
At Union, Chiafullo excelled in basketball, track and softball and continued playing basketball while at SRU.
However, after spending three years teaching and coaching, she found herself wanting to do more and, inspired by her older brother Jim, an attorney with Cohen & Grigsby in Pittsburgh, decided to pursue a law degree.
"I was at a crossroads. I could get a master's in education, but that would narrow my future choices. My brother Jim had always been my role model and his advice was to get a law degree because it could open any door I wanted even if I didn't practice law," Chiafullo recalled, adding, "But getting a law degree involved a lot of tuition."
So she decided to fund her law degree, which she earned at Duquesne University, by giving the Army an eight-year commitment.
"My family thought that was a little drastic," Chiafullo laughed. "No one in my family had been in the military. But they got used to it and they soon grew to love it."
It didn't take Chiafullo as long to be comfortable with the decision.
"It was like being on a team again," she recalled. "I loved it and I wanted to make the most of it."
And, she did.
Prior to heading the Army Reserve Legal Command, Chiafullo's assignments included chief judge of the Army Court of Criminal Appeals at Fort Belvior, Virginia, and assistant judge advocate general for military law and operations for the Office of the Judge Advocate General.
As the senior defense counsel serving the 82nd Airborne Division, she was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
"From the moment I enlisted, the thing that stood out was the opportunities that were available, not just for me but for all women and men of every color and ethnicity," said Chiafullo, who is believed to be the first woman from Lawrence County to hold the rank of general.
"Anything that I thought would be exciting to try, I could try. I had experiences I couldn't have anywhere but the military," Chiafullo said, calling her deployment in Uzbekistan one of the "most rewarding times in my career as a lawyer."
Working with government contracts, international law and representing clients in cases against the government, Chiafullo said the Army offered "amazing opportunities" she likely would not have had in civilian private practice.
"It opened doors that I'm not sure I could have walked through in any other way," she said. "I really think it was my destiny."
Chiafullo will work until the end of October, when she turns 60, as a civilian attorney doing policy work for the Army's Office of the Judge Advocate General at the Pentagon. After that she plans to move to Florida as well as spend more time in western Pennsylvania with her family – twin sister Maureen Chiafullo-Haid and brothers David and Jim – whom she calls her greatest supporters.
She also intends to do pro bono work for "causes I care about" including veterans' and women's rights.
"The things I'm very passionate about, but never had the time to pursue," said Chiafullo who also hopes continue speaking to, mentoring and teaching the young recruits becoming part of the Army team.
"I saw the Army as an opportunity to go to law school, but now I'm having a hard time letting go," Chiafullo admitted. "I still want to be around the young soldiers, they've always motivated me. To see an 18-year-old raise their hand and say they want to serve their county — I hope a get to do that the rest of my days."
