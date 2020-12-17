Union native decorates White House for Christmas again

At least one person was elected to return to the White House in 2020.
That’s Union Township native Nicole Barber White who, despite a cutback in the number of both veteran and first-time volunteers, made her eighth trip to the Executive Mansion over Thanksgiving weekend to help decorate it for Christmas.
Normally, between 200 and 300 people from around the country are selected for the task. However, out of the 10,000 who applied this year, Barber White said only 125 were taken. This, according to a statement by the White House, was to ensure social distancing during the decorating process.
Moreover, Barber White and her husband, Air Force Flight Chief Master Sgt. James White, were among just 10 returnees who were chosen to execute the 2020 theme of “America The Beautiful.” It was James White’s third time accompanying his wife. The two live in Hawaii, where James White is stationed.
Even as veterans, the couple faced some new experiences, just about all of them prompted by COVID-19 concerns. Barber White and her husband both had to be tested before arriving at the White House and, as part of both teams assembled for the mission, needed to get two more tests before completing assignments with each squad. They also were required to maintain social distancing and to make hand sanitizer their best friend.
And, of course, they were part of an entourage that Barber White said included the smallest number of people of all her eight trips to the home of the president and first lady.
Still, that wasn’t all bad.
“This was my third time decorating the Red Room,” Barber White said. “But this year, I did the entire Red Room by myself. That was phenomenal. I was able to completely decorate the room by myself. I did everything but the wreaths that are hanging in the window.
“Having the team leaders have trust in me to complete a room by myself, that’s something I really appreciate. To me it shows that not only the White House staff, but also the team captains, knew that I could do the room with very little to no help.”
The Red Room is one of three state parlors on the State Floor of the White House. This year's centerpiece is a tree bearing handmade ornaments that pay tribute to the nation’s first responders and frontline workers.
“Those people continued to work and put their lives out there to serve those who were able to be at home,” Barber White said. “That meant quite a big deal to myself and to my family. “
Barber White — who has owned her own interior and and event design company, All That Glitters, for 15 years — also was involved in decorating the China Room, where the White House displays its collection of historic china. She made three stockings that hang from the room’s fireplace mantle, and they are labeled POTUS, FLOTUS and BARRON for the president, first lady and their son.
As for her husband, part of his duties included time spent in the West Wing.
“He had a couple of special assignments in various offices that I can’t name, but pretty much you can understand,” Barber White said. “He had a wonderful time. He was with a few other previous volunteers from years past that were trusted agents to do the West Wing.
“All the eagles that were put on the trees, whether it was the West Wing or the State Dining Room, he was asked to place them on again because he did such a good job the last two times he was there.”
Overall, 62 trees, 106 wreaths, over 1,200 feet of garland and more than 3,200 strands of lights and 17,000 bows went into getting the White House ready for the holiday season. The annual project is overseen by the first lady and her staff.
In a written statement, first lady Melania Trump said the inspiration for this year’s decorations was “the bond that all Americans share,” which she said “is an appreciation of our traditions, values and history.”
The comments took a markedly different tone than those that surfaced in October from a 2018 conversation secretly recorded by former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote the book “Melania and Me.” In the recording, the first lady is heard using expletives to denounce the role she must play in decorating for Christmas.
Barber White said she had heard the report, but “I have no reaction to it.”
She noted that each year, the decorations are barely up when mainstream and social media pundits eagerly find fault with them. For her own part, she said, “I take it with a grain of salt. You know personally what you have done to make the nation’s People’s House look wonderful.”
Still, she can’t completely ignore it, especially when considering the Gold Star Family Tree just inside the entrance to the East Wing. This year, families who decorated the tree placed the name of a fallen family on a ribbon that adorns it.
“It is really hurtful when I work with Gold Star families who put their time, their effort into the White House to decorate,” she said. “This year, we met a Gold Star father who lost his son in July. So it was extremely new and fresh for him. So while we’re there, we’re not thinking of any comments that may or may not have been made.
“To have your hand on a tree and place that ornament there, that means quite a bit. But when you see a father react and break down in tears because he knows that that tree is dedicated to his son that he lost less than six months ago, I don’t care who says what. I am there to honor the house and the office.”
That’s something she hopes will continue into her third administration in 2021.
“We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity,” she said, “and we look forward, God willing, to do it for the president-elect or vice president-elect next year.”
