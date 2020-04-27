The Union Area School District has listed the names of students on honor rolls for the third grading period of the 2019-2020 school year.
GRADE 12
High Honor Roll
Nina Casalandra, Melina DePietro, Vincent Fuleno, Vincent Krasinski, Olivia Kwiat, Christian Pasquarello and Nicholas Pasquarello.
Honor Roll
Tyler Benedict, Rachel Bowen, Alexandra Bucker, Frederick DeJohn, Elisabeth DeRaleau, Shailah Hilton, Nicholas Jacobs, Kaytlyn Main and Nathan Meeks.
GRADE 11
High Honor Roll
Anthony Apodaca, Michael Criscito, Logan Leasure, James McCart, Katelynn Mc-Curdy, Michael Snouffer, Jacob Vitale and Julia Williams.
Honor Roll
Halaena Blakley, Marleah D’Augostine, Haley Degitz, Skylar Fisher, Morgan Johnke, Kalynne Muchicko, Nathan Schuller, Samuel Sizer, Anthony Stanley, Anthony Stoddard, Ava Surrena and Taylor White.
GRADE 10
High Honor Roll
Amanda Book, Kelsy Cragle, Alex DiVitto, Madeline Kassi, Victoria Norco and Nicholas Vitale.
Honor Roll
Bredan Byerly, Marissa Caplan, Jackson Clark, Samuel Egbert, Antonio Faraone, Mary Faith McClain, Emily Siddall, Matthew Thomas, Eden Townsell, Aleigha Toy, Megan VanEman and Raquel Zarlingo.
GRADE 9
High Honor Roll
Elise Booker, Kaden Fisher, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Clara Hudson, Parker Jendrysik, Isabell King, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley and Sydney Wrona.
Honor Roll
Mason Benedict, Ella Casalandra, Victoria Chapman, Zachary Chornenky, Conner Eckert, Zoe Lepri, Macinley Metz, Emma Murdock, Brennen Porter and Cloee Shirley.
GRADE 8
High Honor Roll
Grayson Blakely, Mallory Gorgacz, Elliott Liskooka and Robert McCurdy.
Honor Roll
Lorena Boice, Dennen Bowen, Emily Burrows, Isabella Cameron, Ian DePietro, Charlie Doan, Rocco Galmarini, Marcus Gunn, John Hudson, Emaleigh Lippmann, Veronica Llewellyn, Landon Pagley and Allison Ross.
GRADE 7
High Honor Roll
Kylie Fruehstorfer, Piper Jendrysik, Emmily Kwiat, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs and Elizabeth Riley.
Honor Roll
Kayli Cragle, Isabella DeMarco, Breanna Eppinger, Rylee Glenn, Mackenzie Hedrick, Karlee Kelly, Abigail Smith and Andrew Thompson.
