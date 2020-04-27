Union Scotties logo

The Union Area School District has listed the names of students on honor rolls for the third grading period of the 2019-2020 school year.

GRADE 12

High Honor Roll

Nina Casalandra, Melina DePietro, Vincent  Fuleno, Vincent Krasinski, Olivia Kwiat, Christian Pasquarello and Nicholas Pasquarello.

Honor Roll

Tyler Benedict, Rachel Bowen, Alexandra Bucker, Frederick DeJohn, Elisabeth DeRaleau, Shailah Hilton, Nicholas Jacobs, Kaytlyn Main and Nathan Meeks.

GRADE 11

High Honor Roll

Anthony Apodaca, Michael Criscito,  Logan Leasure, James McCart, Katelynn  Mc-Curdy, Michael Snouffer, Jacob Vitale and Julia Williams.

Honor Roll

Halaena Blakley, Marleah D’Augostine,  Haley Degitz, Skylar Fisher, Morgan Johnke, Kalynne Muchicko, Nathan Schuller, Samuel Sizer, Anthony Stanley, Anthony Stoddard, Ava Surrena and Taylor White.

GRADE 10

High Honor Roll

Amanda Book, Kelsy Cragle, Alex DiVitto,  Madeline Kassi, Victoria Norco and Nicholas  Vitale.

Honor Roll

Bredan Byerly, Marissa Caplan, Jackson  Clark, Samuel Egbert, Antonio Faraone, Mary Faith McClain, Emily Siddall, Matthew Thomas,  Eden Townsell, Aleigha Toy, Megan VanEman and Raquel Zarlingo.

GRADE 9

High Honor Roll

Elise Booker, Kaden Fisher, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Clara Hudson, Parker Jendrysik, Isabell  King, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley and Sydney Wrona.

Honor Roll

Mason Benedict, Ella Casalandra, Victoria  Chapman, Zachary Chornenky, Conner Eckert,  Zoe Lepri, Macinley Metz, Emma Murdock, Brennen Porter and Cloee Shirley.

GRADE 8

High Honor Roll

Grayson Blakely, Mallory Gorgacz, Elliott Liskooka and Robert McCurdy.

Honor Roll

Lorena Boice, Dennen Bowen, Emily Burrows, Isabella Cameron, Ian DePietro, Charlie Doan, Rocco Galmarini, Marcus Gunn,  John Hudson, Emaleigh Lippmann, Veronica Llewellyn, Landon Pagley and Allison Ross.

GRADE 7

High Honor Roll

Kylie Fruehstorfer, Piper Jendrysik, Emmily  Kwiat, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs and Elizabeth Riley.

Honor Roll

Kayli Cragle, Isabella DeMarco, Breanna  Eppinger, Rylee Glenn, Mackenzie Hedrick, Karlee Kelly, Abigail Smith and Andrew Thompson.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.