For Parker Jendrysik, it’s a role worth “dying” for.

Cast as Wednesday Addams in Union Area High School’s production of “The Addams Family,” Parker decided to tint her locks in the young ghoul’s signature shade of jet black.

“I love to dye my hair and do it all the time anyway,” Parker said. “Two weeks ago, I was brown.”

Although equally enthusiastic about her role, castmate and fellow senior Zoe Lepri decided to don a wig to portray Wednesday’s mom, Morticia Addams.

“I like my hair too much,” Zoe said with a laugh, adding that she was thrilled to be playing a “tall, sexy lady” in a show that was the first theatrical production she ever attended, seeing a New Castle Playhouse staging several years ago.

Wednesday, Morticia and the rest of the family take the stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday under the direction of Brady Flamino.

“It’s a fun, popular show that just felt right knowing the existing kids,” explained Flamino who’s directing his fourth musical at Union and also serves as a New Castle Playhouse board member, director and actor. “When we announced the show in September, they cheered and clapped for a full 30 seconds, so I guess it was the right choice.

“Still, I never expected it to be going as well as it is. Typically we rehearse every Saturday, but we’ve been able to make some of that optional. They’ve come so far in such a short time,” he continued. “But we’re not resting on our laurels. We don’t ever say ‘I got this.’ We’re always honing our skills, going over things and sharpening them.”

Based on cartoon characters created by Charles Addams, the musical begins with Wednesday inviting her “normal” boyfriend Lucas Beineke (played by Elliott Liskooka) and his parents Mal and Alice (Joshua Tomon and Allie Ross) to dinner with her spooky, kooky family.

Although Wednesday and Lucas plan to announce their plans to marry, things get disrupted when both families, along with many of the Addams’ ancestors, get locked in the macabre mansion overnight.

Cast members called the show entertaining with upbeat music, and senior Clara Hudson, an ancestor who also portrays The Moon, loved that the family also dances a lot. But, the students said, putting on the production wasn’t without challenges.

For Joseph DeRaleau, who plays Gomez Addams, it was the leading man’s accent.

“Gomez is a serious guy, but he’s goofy. I had to play around with the accent to capture that. It’s Spanish, but there’s a slight bit of New York to it,” Joe said.

Parker added that her character’s monotone, deadpan voice was a challenge, but she enjoyed figuring out “what I can and can’t do with the character.”

For her part, Kayla Fruehstorfer, was just having fun getting into character as Pugsley Addams, the stereotypical annoying little brother.

“I get to channel my inner 12-year-old,” she laughed.

