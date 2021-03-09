The Union and Mahoning Township Volunteer fire departments were in many directions Tuesday, fighting a garage blaze and two brush fires.
The garage, at 160 Elmwood St. in Union Township, was destroyed, according to Union fire chief Patrick Donofrio.
The second brush fire was in Mahoning Township and burned more than 45 acres off Route 422 and Baird Road on the land once eyed for a horse racetrack and casino.
Mahoning fire chief Francis "Poncho" Exposito said he believes that fire might have ignited from exhaust of a four-wheeler or a cigarette but the cause is still under investigation.
Donofrio said the garage fire call came in at 1:36 p.m. That fire started when a cardboard box that was in a burn barrel blew out and caught some grass on fire and the flames spread to the garage.
Union firefighters were assisted there by the Mahoning and North Beaver departments.
From there, the departments were called to a small brush fire on Old Youngstown Road behind the Yesko building, Donofrio said.
Then the Union firefighters were called to assist Mahoning at the larger brush fire, which Exposito said started around 2:18 p.m.
Other volunteer departments assisting with that blaze were Pulaski, North Beaver, Bessemer, and Poland Township and Coitsville in Ohio.
They all fought that blaze for about six hours, Exposito said later Tuesday night.
"It was a pretty big fire," Donofrio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.