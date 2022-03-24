Two Union Township officers and a Lowellville, Ohio fireman, all who intervened in a stabbing incident last year in a neighboring township, were commended for their actions.
The recognition was offered up Thursday at the Union Township supervisors meeting by township police Chief Mark Julian in reference to a critical incident that involved the use of lethal force, on Sept. 18 at a sportsmen’s outing in Mahoning Township.
Honored for their efforts in the fray were Union patrolmen Thomas Wickline and Brenton Linton as well as Lowellville Fire Department Lt. Dave Harris.
Several police departments were summoned that night to the Mahoning Sportsmen’s Club at 3839 Main St. for a report of multiple stabbings during the association’s annual field day.
Christopher Rush, 34, was reported to have stabbed a 37-year-old Youngstown man, a 61-year-old Struthers man and a 15-year-old male. Police reported at the time that Rush also assaulted and injured one of the responding officers, using “a cutting instrument.” Police from multiple jurisdictions had responded, and when they arrived, Rush was in his vehicle and got out when the police broke a window to try to get in. One of the officers deployed a Taser and Rush lunged at him and stabbed him in the shoulder, according to reports. Another officer then discharged his duty weapon, striking and killing Rush.
State police investigated the incident and did not identify the injured officer or the one who shot Rush, nor did they say to which local departments the officers belonged.
Julian commended his own officers and Harris for their involvement that day. One of them helped to mitigate the threat, and the other maintained the crime scene throughout the evening, he said. Harris, after the incident ended, pulled one of the rattled officers off to the side and calmed him down with positive reinforcement and support, the chief said.
Julian said he felt moved to commend his men “because the work of both officers, through their experience, professionalism and training, is indicative of the caliber of personnel employed by the Union Township police.”
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa also attended the supervisors’ meeting and presented a commendation to one of the Union police force’s narcotics detectives. His name will remain anonymous because of his line of work, Julian said, adding that his commendation was not related to the Mahoning stabbing incident, and he was not involved in it.
