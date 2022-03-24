New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.