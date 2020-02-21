Members of the Union Area Board of Education passed a resolution Wednesday joining school districts around the state who are asking the legislature to reform charter school funding.
Under the current law, a charter school is entitled to funds received by local school districts when a student decides to leave public education. The formula used to set tuition, which was created in 1997, calculates the cost based on the district’s expenditures rather than what it costs to educate each student.
And that is what the district want to change.
They say that formula creates “wide discrepancies” in what districts pay per student as well as special education students.
School officials say the amount they are charged is excessive. Charter schools do not have the expenses that a local school district must cover. That means, taxpayers are paying significantly more than is necessary, Superintendent Michael Ross said.
“We pay a cyber school, for instance, what our tuition rate is, what it costs us to run a brick-and-mortar school with this many staff,” Ross said. “We’re paying a cyber school that amount of money.”
The Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA) posted a call on its website earlier this month to all school boards in the state to adopt the resolution at their next meeting and to submit it to their legislators.
According to resolution, school districts around Pennsylvania are overpaying by millions of taxpayer dollars to operate charter schools.
And that conclusion has come from research, Ross said.
“There have been several studies that that is obviously not what it costs them to run their school and to educate that child specifically,” he said.
Ross said he is unsure if other county schools have passed similar resolutions.
“The need for significant charter school funding reform is urgent,” the resolution reads. “School districts are struggling to keep up with growing charter costs and are forced to raise taxes and cut staffing, programs and services for their own students in order to pay millions of dollars to charter schools.”
In other business, the board also approved an evaluation of Ross’ performance as superintendent.
According to evaluation, Ross was graded in six categories — student growth and achievement, organizational leadership, district operations and financial management, communication and community relations, human resource management and professionalism.
On a 3.0 scale, Ross was scored a 2.85 overall or a “distinguished” designation, which is the most successful category.
The board also:
•Held a 45-minute executive session prior to the meeting to discuss personnel for the purpose of hiring, contract language and wording and a possible legal matter.
•Approved facility requests from Pyrotecnico for April 18 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the Union Township Supervisors for April 4 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. were approved.
•Approved allowing the district to offer deferred compensation for employees who opt-in.
•An agreement with AdvanEdge Solutions for E-Rate Consulting for the 2019-20 school year was approved.
•Approved exonerations from the Lawrence County Assessment Office.
•Approved the 2018-19 financial audit report was approved.
•Approved the first reading of the 900 section of board policies.
•Hired Janet Pelto as a substitute school nurse.
•Approved Rose Ann Fulena’s family medical leave of absence request.
•Hired Anthony Nativio and Cynthia Reeves as full-time custodians, and James Arena and Heather Brennaman as substitute custodians.
•Approved a field trip request by Diana Borowski, a social studies and English teacher, to bring students to the Slippery Rock University Humanities Ladder Program on May 16 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
