A class-action lawsuit filed this week against Norfolk Southern includes Union Area School District and other Beaver County districts.
The lawsuit against the railroad company is a result of the Feb. 3 train derailment and subsequent Feb. 6 controlled release of chemicals into the air in East Palestine, Ohio.
The parties in the lawsuit include the Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, South Side and Western Beaver districts. Enon Valley Borough, in Lawrence County, is a part of Blackhawk.
Other parties include five minor students who were identified only by initials.
Representing the parties are Thomas W. King III of the Butler office of Dillon, McCandless, King Coulter & Graham LLP, Richard Shenkan of New Castle-based Shenkan Injury Lawyers LLC and James Frantz of San Diego-based firm Frantz Law Group APLC.
King said the districts had individual suits against the rail company but it would be more beneficial to be a class-action case. He said since it is now a class action lawsuit, all school districts and school children within a 35-mile radius of the derailment are eligible for relief and to be represented, which he said is approximately 12,000 students.
The lawsuit states the Feb. 3 derailment and the release of the toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, contaminated the districts’ buildings, property, soil and water supplies leaving the districts to spend money for testing and cleaning.
The lawsuit also claims those who live in these districts have suffered or could suffer medical problems like rashes, eye irritation and respiratory problems. Four of the minors listed in the filing are students at Ambridge, while the fifth is a student at Beaver Area. They are collectively representing all students in the 35-mile radius.
The law firms are filing counts of negligence, negligence per se, strict liability, causing a private and public nuisance and trespass, while also noting the health monitoring the districts and residents have done and will continue to do in the future.
Since the derailment, Norfolk Southern has pledged financial relief to the area and has paid $5 million to the fire departments who battled the derailment fire, sent $1 million to Beaver and Lawrence counties and paid to revitalize a village park.
