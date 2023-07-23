HARRISBURG — Union High School was recognized Friday by the governor's office for its efforts in registering voters and working the polls in their community.
The Pennsylvania departments of State and Education announced 37 high schools in the commonwealth won Governor’s Civic Engagement Awards during the 2022-23 school year.
Thirty-one schools, including Union, won Gold Level Awards for registering to vote at least 85 percent of their eligible students. Six schools won Silver Level Awards for registering to vote at least 65 percent of their eligible students. In total, about 200 students helped register 3,519 of their peers to win Gold or Silver level awards for their schools.
“These prestigious awards honor high school students who engage their peers in the electoral process and empower them by ensuring their voice will be heard in determining the future of our country,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said.
Union was the lone Lawrence County school to be recognized.
In addition, 28 students from across the commonwealth won Student Poll Worker Awards for participating in a voter registration event at their school and serving as a poll worker in their communities on Election Day.
“Those students who served as poll workers on Election Day played an especially important role in our democracy by enabling others to vote,” Schmidt added.
“The GCEA program provides our students with an excellent, hands-on experience in civics education,” Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said. “Congratulations to this year’s winners, and thanks to all the school administrators, teachers, and parents who supported their efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.