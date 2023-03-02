IF YOU’RE GOING...
Union Area High School presents “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. March 2, 3 and 4 in the school auditorium.
Tickets for reserved seats will be available at the door.
SYNOPSIS
Wednesday Addams and her “normal” boyfriend Lucas Beineke have arranged a dinner at the ghoulish mansion of her parents, Gomez and Morticia, to announce to their families their plans to marry.
The idea is jarring to both families, and when the entire group winds up locked in overnight, secrets come out and revelations abound.
CAST
Gomez Addams: Joseph DeRaleau
Morticia Addams: Zoe Lepri
Wednesday Addams: Parker Jendrysik
Pugsley Addams: Kayla Fruehstorfer
Uncle Fester: Jordan Brown
Grandma: Marissa McKenzie
Lurch: Andrew Tomon
Lucas Beineke: Elliot Liskooka
Mal Beineke: Joshua Tomon
Alice Beineke: Allie Ross
The ancestors: Maddox Dawson, Mackenzie Hedrick, Korynne Shannon, Veronica Llewellyn, Olivia Williams, Clara Hudson (also The Moon), Sherridan Finley, Charlotte DeRaleau, Sophia Rondeau, Isabell King, Lily Crasilli, Savannah Llewellyn (also Cousin It), Addison McLaren (also Thing), Zion Townsell, Karlee Kelly, Rachel Villatoro, Jennifer Cox, Haley Kosciuszko, Kylee Mayville and Nevaeh Minteer.
