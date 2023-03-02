IF YOU’RE GOING...

Union Area High School presents “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. March 2, 3 and 4 in the school auditorium.

Tickets for reserved seats will be available at the door.

SYNOPSIS

Wednesday Addams and her “normal” boyfriend Lucas Beineke have arranged a dinner at the ghoulish mansion of her parents, Gomez and Morticia, to announce to their families their plans to marry.

The idea is jarring to both families, and when the entire group winds up locked in overnight, secrets come out and revelations abound.

broadwaymusicalhome.com

CAST

Gomez Addams: Joseph DeRaleau

Morticia Addams: Zoe Lepri

Wednesday Addams: Parker Jendrysik

Pugsley Addams: Kayla Fruehstorfer

Uncle Fester: Jordan Brown

Grandma: Marissa McKenzie

Lurch: Andrew Tomon

Lucas Beineke: Elliot Liskooka

Mal Beineke: Joshua Tomon

Alice Beineke: Allie Ross

The ancestors: Maddox Dawson, Mackenzie Hedrick, Korynne Shannon, Veronica Llewellyn, Olivia Williams, Clara Hudson (also The Moon), Sherridan Finley, Charlotte DeRaleau, Sophia Rondeau, Isabell King, Lily Crasilli, Savannah Llewellyn (also Cousin It), Addison McLaren (also Thing), Zion Townsell, Karlee Kelly, Rachel Villatoro, Jennifer Cox, Haley Kosciuszko, Kylee Mayville and Nevaeh Minteer.

Renée Gendreau is a lifestyles reporter at the New Castle News.

