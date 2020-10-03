Union Area School District students of all ages will be heading back to campus Monday after the school board decided in late summer to postpone in-person instruction.
During a July 28 special meeting, the school board voted 6 to 3 to hold off on in-person instruction until Monday.
The no votes were board members John Bertolino, Robert Mrozek and Donald Friend.
“Kids learn best in the classroom,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross. “Teachers teach best in the classroom.”
While some district families were upset about the decision and voiced their opposition to the board, the plan moved forward. Despite “small bumps in the road” that come with virtual instruction — such as connectivity issues — Ross said it went smoothly. Upon returning back to school, students will need to follow certain rules and restrictions including:
•Wearing masks at all times unless eating, drinking or on breaks
•Having temperatures checked upon entrance into the building
•Staying in assigned seats in the classroom, lunchroom and bus
•Changing into only tennis shoes for gym class and not gym clothes
Although masks are required for students 2 years old and older, exceptions will be made for students who have medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing face coverings.
If a student qualifies for an exception, documentation must be submitted to the school nurse.
After taking a survey in summer, some parents chose to keep their children home to continue with virtual synchronous education.
Ross, who noted everyone is excited about students coming back, said about 55 students — out of the 750 students district wide — have opted to remain virtual.
Parents have the option to take their child out of in-person instruction to proceed online as well as the opposite — virtual students going back to in person instruction — as long as they consult the building principal.
