Union High School's Class of 2021 will graduate at 8:30 p.m. June 3 at the district's Socs Roussos Stadium.
This year's valedictorian is Julia Williams, daughter of Ron and Kristi Williams. She plans to attend Allegheny College majoring in neuroscience and psychology.
The salutatorian is Michael Criscito, son of Moira Hurley Criscito and Laurence Criscito. He will be attending Duquesne University and majoring in pharmacy.
Top Ten students for this year are Julia Williams, Michael Criscito, Katelynn McCurdy, Anthony Apodaca, Haley Degitz, Logan Leasure, Anthony Stoddard, Nathan Schuller, Skylar Fisher and Kalynne Muchicko.
Members of the Class of 2021 are Joseph Annarelli III, Anthony Apodaca, Halaena Blakley, Hannah Bowen, Cheyenne Burlingame, Nicholas Cartwright, Richard Corbin Jr., Riley Crews, Michael Criscito, Marleah D'Augostine, Haley Degitz, Brendan Diamond, Skylar Fisher, Connor Gales, Aaron Gunn, Ethan Hairhoger,
Matthew Harding, Kayla Hellon, Ron Holmes, Jay'Von Jay, Morgan Johnke, Joseph Kosciuszko, Logan Leasure, Dakotah Lindsey, Emely Louis, James McCart III, Katelynn McCurdy, Michael Mrozek, Kalynne Muchicko, Anthony Nealy, Romeo Nealy, Nicolette Panella, Anthony Pavelko Jr., Shelby Powell,
Nathan Schuller, Samuel Sizer, Michael Snouffer, Anthony Stanley, Anthony Stoddard, Ava Surrena, Gianna Trott, Aaron Turney, Jacob Vitale, Michael Wagner, Tyler Welsh, Taylor White, Julia Williams and Elizabeth Zinza.
