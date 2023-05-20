Union district proposes tax increase The Union Area School Board by a 6-3 vote has approved a proposed 2023-24 school year budget that calls for a tax increase.

The Union Area School District is going after Norfolk Southern.

The school board, during its meeting Wednesday, approved an agreement with San Diego-based Frantz Law Group to enter into litigation against Norfolk Southern in response to the Feb. 3 East Palestine train derailment.

“Although the suit contains many complicated facets, the lawsuit looks to hold Norfolk Southern responsible for any damages to the school district, if any, and any future costs incurred by the district regarding safety investments for like situations,” said Superintendent Michael Ross, ph.D., said.

This marks the first school district solely located in Lawrence County to file suit against Norfolk Southern.

A lawsuit also was filed by the Blackhawk School District, with Enon Valley Borough in Lawrence County a part of the district.

Blackhawk is seeking a jury trial to make Norfolk Southern pay punitive, compensatory and statutory damages from the derailment and, with the lawsuit stating the release of chemicals dumped a “lethal cocktail” on the district’s buildings, property, soil and water supplies where deposits of toxic chemicals had been found.

The district is also asking the court to establish a medical monitoring program to be managed by court-appointed and court-supervised trustees to monitor the health of its students and staff.

