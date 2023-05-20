Union district to sue Norfolk Southern The Union Area School District is going after Norfolk Southern.

The Union Area School Board by a 6-3 vote has approved a proposed 2023-24 school year budget that calls for a tax increase.

The proposed budget of $14,162,996 would increase the millage rate to 15.8 mills.

Superintendent Michael Ross, ph.D., said the tax increase would generate roughly $200,000 annually for the district. Based on the median value of a home in the township, the average resident would expect to pay approximately $5 more per month, or $57 a year, for the increase. The district last raised taxes in 2016.

Board members who voted in favor of the proposed spending plan were board president Michael Hink, ph.D.; vice president John Pacella, Debra Allebach, Roxanne Exposito, Robert Mrozek, and Elizabeth Ann Sylvester. John Bertolino, Arin Biondi and Valerie Peoples voted against it.

Ross said there were two versions of the proposed budget, one that called for a tax increase and one that didn’t.

Ross said rising costs for cyber and charter schools, inflation, increases to health care and aging infrastructure have created financial challenges for the district.

“To continue delivering an outstanding education to our students and equip them for a successful future, the school board was asked to consider a modest tax increase,” Ross said. “We continue to be laser-focused on providing a high-quality, well-rounded educational experience that fosters student success.”

He said the tax increase would help with upgrades to the two school buildings, which haven’t seen major renovations since the 1990s.

“In the last calendar year, we have committed over $2 million for specific projects which include a new roofing system for both schools, district-wide paving projects, safety/security enhancements, lighting upgrades, concrete restoration and HVAC,” Ross said. “Pennsylvania used to financially reimburse districts for this type of work, but unfortunately hasn’t supported the program since 2009, which has forced districts across the commonwealth to ask local taxpayers to share the burden.”

Ross said the district wants to continue upgrading its academic programs, resources and technology and expand its special education services. It also expects to pay more than $400,000 for cyber/charter next school year, and will see a nearly $100,000 increase in health insurance premiums.

The budget will be on display and available at the superintendent’s office until it is voted on for adoption at the board’s June 21 meeting.

The board approved these annual tax levies for the 2023-24 fiscal year:

•A 1 percent tax on wage and net profits earned by every district resident

•Two per capita taxes of $5 per person on all district residents 18 and older under the state School Code and Act 511

•A 1 percent real estate transfer tax

•A $5 annual occupational privilege tax on everyone who works within the district.

The board approved the annual Home/Farmstead property tax relief resolution, an agreement with Infocon Corporation to do tax processing services for 2023 and reappointed Louis Perrotta as solicitor at $125 per hour.

Ross said repairs to the lights and scoreboard at the football stadium will begin June 5, which will cause the track to be closed to the public.

He said an email will be sent to district families, and signs will be posted at the track letting the public know when it will close and reopen.

nvercilla@ncnewsonline.com