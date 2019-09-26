A local school district and police department have supplied 75 classrooms with "go buckets" filled with supplies to aid students and teachers in panic situations.
"The kids are taught to not hide should they be directly confronted by a perpetrator," said Union superintendent Dr. Michael Ross. "They're told to fight back, and you can use things in the bucket."
In partnership with Walmart, each bucket, which comes with a small hammer, duct tape, trash bags, small flashlight, small first aid kit and rope, are placed where teachers can access them quickly in case of an emergency. Students are also aware of where buckets are and how to use the materials.
Two years ago, the police department conducted a threat assignment of the district to determine the district's preparedness for emergencies.
Union Township Police Chief Mark Julian says due to school shootings in recent years, the police and district decided they "wanted to get ahead of the game."
Ross says they identified areas of security they felt needed improvement and applied for a state-funded grant earmarked for supplying money to do those exact upgrades.
The district was granted $134,614 in April from The School Safety and Security Grant Program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for planning and purchase of security-related technology like supplying panic buttons in each room, but Ross says there wasn't enough money left to buy everything they wanted.
"I went and presented it (supplying the buckets and materials) to Walmart and I said, 'Here, can you help us out? Here's what we need.' And they were gracious enough to do it," Julian said.
Shawn Casper, the manager of Wal-Mart in the township, says the funds became available through a grant process through the corporate office, so the district managed to compile the buckets free of cost.
"It's not really limited to a dollar amount. It's more limited to what we can offer," Casper said. "They (Wal-Mart's corporate office) didn't say, 'You have $5,000 or $10,000.' They (the district) put together what they needed. If they had 20 more buckets or 30 more buckets, we would have been able to fulfill what they needed."
Casper says corporate did not give a budget or timeline for the grant, so if the district decides to add more items to the buckets or needs an existing item replaced, it will be supplied to them.
Ross says the district has done three trainings in each of its buildings with teachers and staff pertaining to what to do if one of the newly acquired emergency buttons is pushed.
"They practice," said Ross. "(It helps teachers decide) 'Should I have escaped in this situation? I heard the gunshots right outside my room, so I locked down and I will take the to-go bucket and leave. Other people have just walked out of the school because the threats not near them. We're trying to train them to make those decisions,'" said Ross.
Ross says other supplies bought from the grant included coloring-book style activities for younger students called "I'm not scared, I'm prepared," to learn how to react in possible active shooter situations.
"That's probably the most sobering thing I've said all day. We're teaching kids to fight in a situation should that be necessary," said Ross.
