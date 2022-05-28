Union Area High School will have graduation ceremonies at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Socs Roussos Stadium.
Valedictorian for the Class of 2022 is Madeline Kassi, daughter of Michelle Kassi. She plans to attend Youngstown State University majoring in nursing.
The salutatorian, Victoria Norco, is the daughter of Darci and William Norco. She will be attending the honors college at Slippery Rock University majoring in early childhood education with a minor in art.
This year's top 10 students are Madeline Kassi, Victoria Norco, Antonio Faraone, Mary Faith McClain, Amanda Book, Aleigha Toy, Nicholas Vitale, Kelsy Cragle, Marissa Caplan and Emily Siddall.
The embers of the Class of 2022 are McKenzie Agnew, Dean Alston Clark III, Amanda Book, Cynthia Burlingame, Bredan Byerly, Marissa Caplan, Jackson Clark, Ronald Clark III, James Cragle Jr., Kelsy Cragle, Anthony Daviduk, Alex DiVitto,
Samuel Egbert, Sullivan Egbert, Brandon Eppinger, Antonio Faraone, Rylie Francis, Christopher Fraser, Cody Gault, Madalyn Gorgacz, Alyssa Grumbine, Gabriella Haught, Alyce Hetrick, Emilie Homjak, Madeline Kassi, Lorenzo Mangino, Mary Faith McClain, Jacob Mullins,
Victoria Norco, Nicholas Riley, Shane Roper Jr., Victor Sabino, Mackenzie Scurlock, Braxton Searcy, Emily Siddall, Jonah Smith, Tyler Staub, Matthew Thomas, Eden Townsel, Aleigha Toy, Megan VanEman, Michael Vaneman, Nicholas Vitale, Gabrielle Waldroup, Jaelana Williams and Raquel Zarlingo.
(No photo of salutatorian Victoria Norco was provided to The News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.