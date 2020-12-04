BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Athletes playing winter sports for Union Area School District will be required to sign a health waiver form before, the school board decided Wednesday.
Students — unless medically excused — will be required to wear masks while playing and while on the bench. Coaches also will be required to wear masks.
The Wolf administration put forth recommendations — but "not an order or mandate" — on Nov. 19 outlining its guidance to postpone school sporting events until Jan. 1. Although Union students have been learning fully virtually since Nov. 10, winter sports and practices in the district will be played as scheduled. Students will return to in-person instruction once the county has entered into the moderate phase for two consecutive weeks. The first date for official winter sports contests in Pennsylvania is Friday.
The waiver will be added to the district’s health and safety plan upon insertion of additional wording that includes a clause warning that other students, be they teammates or opponents, may not be wearing masks at the time of games or practices.
Accordance with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine's universal face covering order, all event attendees — athletes, coaches and officials — must wear masks during practices and games as well as when on the sidelines.
The board also voted 6 to 2 to allow students to attend Lawrence County Career and Technical Center for shop class received pushback from some board members. Every three days, 72 students — 18 from Neshannock, 22 from Wilmington and 32 from Union — will be transported to LCCTC for two hours of shop time. The students will be spread across 13 shops, and attendance will begin Tuesday.
Board member Donald Friend voiced his opposition to the students returning to in-person instruction before the beginning of next year. Board member Debra Allebach disagreed, saying the required number of hours students need to complete course material has not been lowered by the state. Barring students from participating in shop class would prohibit them from completing the necessary hours.
Allebach was joined in voting for the measure with Dr. Michael Hink, Arin Biondi, Roxanne Esposito, Robert Mrozek and Elizabeth Sylvester. Friend and John Pacella voted no, while John Bertolino was absent.
An attestation letter required by the state, Union superintendent Dr. Michael Ross explained, was submitted on behalf of the district Nov. 26. The letter states school districts within a county that is in the substantial range of community transmission must submit the letter describing their mode of education — in-person or virtual.
Lawrence County entered its sixth consecutive week of the substantial phase Monday.
Ross said he wasn’t comfortable checking the fully virtual option on the form since there are still about eight special needs students in the school daily. He said he checked in-school instruction but also attached a corresponding letter.
“(Fully in-person) does not accurately characterize or provide a precise picture of our instructional model at this time,” the letter reads. “Considering the intricate and delicate needs of these students, we believe in-person instruction best meets their academic, social, and emotional needs and is most aligned with the goals and support mechanisms indicated in their Individual Education Plans."
The district is educating more than 99 percent of its students remotely.
The district transitioned into fully virtual instruction Nov. 10 after both of the district schools had positive cases the week before — two students and two staff members.
Since going virtual, three more staff members tested positive. Ross is unsure whether any students have tested positive, as they have not been in school. One of the three positive staff members sent an additional three people into quarantine.
Prior to the board meeting, a reorganization meeting was held to elect new officers.
Hink retained the board president position and Pacella was appointed the vice president, replacing Friend.
The board meeting time and location will remain the same. Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room off the cafeteria in the middle/high school.
Also prior to the board meeting, the board held a 26-minute executive session to discuss personnel issues, contracts and a potential legal matter. The board held another executive session following the adjournment of the board meeting.
In other news:
•Anthony Rush’s resignation as an eighth-grade boys basketball coach was accepted.
•Constantin Padure was transferred from coaching seventh-grade boys basketball to eighth-grade boys basketball.
•Vincent Fuleno was hired to be the seventh-grade boys basketball coach.
•Bethany Butler was hired as a part-time elementary art teacher.
