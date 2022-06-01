STAFF REPORTS
Both the Union High School baseball and softball teams captured WPIAL championships on Wednesday afternoon.
The Scotties (12-4) claimed the Class 1A baseball crown with a 4-1 victory over Eden Christian at Wild Things Park in Washington,
The Lady Scots improved their record to 20-3 following a 3-2 triumph over West Greene at California University.
The Mohawk boys baseball team (16-5) came up short in the WPIAL Class 3A championship in an 11-1, six-inning setback to South Park at Wild Things Park.
All three teams will move on to the PIAA tournament and times and sites to be determined.
For more information, see pages B1 and B2.
