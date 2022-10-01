A Union Township bakery is raising money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation throughout the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Grammy’s Bake Shop and More, located at 1806 W. State St., will be selling pink-themed items, including, but not limited to, pink-themed cupcakes and cookies and cannolis with pink filling inside them.
Owner Jennifer Jackson said there will also be a raffle to purchase a teddy bear that comes with cookies and brownies.
All of the proceeds from the raffle, and 25 percent of the bakery sale of the pink items, will go toward the BCRF.
Jackson said this is the first year her bakery has offered a fundraiser for the BCRF. The shop first opened on in late 2019 in the Lawrence Village Plaza in Shenango Township before moving to Union in February.
She said her family has donated to the cause for years, stating her grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
She added Breast Cancer Awareness Month is something everyone in the community should be made aware of.
“It’s bringing awareness for the cause. We got to figure out how to get rid of it,” Jackson said. “It’s a thing that touches a lot of people.”
Jackson said the bakery will have a donation drive during the month of November.
She said anyone who brings in new or slightly-worn coats and jackets with receive a dozen cupcakes.
The jackets/coats will be sent to both the Women’s Shelter of Lawrence County and to the county school districts for those in need.
Jackson asks the jackets/coats not be stained, ripped, or worn-out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.