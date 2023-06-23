The Union Area School Board approved the district’s 2023-24 budget with a tax increase.
The budget, voted on at Wednesday’s meeting, is in the amount of $14,210,196. The millage rate is set at 15.8 mills.
The amount of projected revenues is $13,410,196, with the remainder coming in from the district’s fund balance.
This average assessed household in the district is expected to pay $57 more annually, with the district last raising taxes during the 2016-17 school year.
The district encompasses all of Union Township and a small portion of Mahoning Township including Edinburg.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross said the tax increase would generate roughly $200,000 annually for the district.
Ross said rising costs for cyber and charter schools, inflation, increases in health care and aging infrastructure have created financial challenges for the district.
He said the tax increase would help with upgrades to the two school buildings, which haven’t seen major renovations since the 1990s.
Ross said the district wants to continue upgrading its academic programs, resources and technology and expand its special education services. It also expects to pay more than $400,000 for cyber and charter next school year. It will also see a nearly $100,000 increase in health insurance premiums.
The board agreed to the allocation of $3.5 million of the 2022-23 ending unassigned fund balance to be used for debt services, capital improvements, a PSERS increase and health care costs.
The board approved the following items:
•Workers compensation insurance and liability insurance from Liberty Mutual through Tommelleo & Associates at a cost of $32,667 and $74,053 respectively;
•Award a carpeting bid from M&M Flooring in the range of $15,428 to $54,285;
•Accept all sports accident insurance at a cost of $6,400;
•Hire Lisa Antuono as varsity high school cross country coach, Laurel Golonka and Amanda Rainey as paraprofessionals and Meagan Kaufer as a high school math teacher;
•Accept the resignations of support paraprofessionals Julie Strickler and Temika Taylor and van driver Deborah Boron;
•Approve an employment agreement for all non-contracted employees;
•An athletic trainer agreement for the 2023-24 school year.
For the carpeting, the base $15,428 will cover seven classes and the library in the middle-high school, while the district has the ability to “a la carte” up to $54,285 for other places in the building.
In a special May 25 meeting, the board approved a roofing contract with Platinum Roofing LLC in the amount of $1,343,000.
Ross said every square inch from both school buildings will receive roof restoration work.
