The Union Area School Board adopted its 2020-2021 budget during a board meeting June 24, and it includes no tax increase.
The adopted general fund budget totals $12,705,098.
Property taxes will remain at 14.92 mills. The last tax increase was during the 2016-2017 school year with a .05 increase.
Over $11,000,000 were allocated for instruction and support. The remaining funds were assigned to operation of non-instructional and other financing uses.
Revenues for the year total $11,625,098.
Guidelines for summer marching band band camp was approved by the board.
Some of the highlights of the plan include:
•All staff members and students will be screened for symptoms as well as have their temperature taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be permitted to participate.
•Staff, volunteers, Scottie Girls, drumline and drum majors are required to wear face masks at all times. Students playing woodwind or brass instruments are required to wear masks when they are not playing their instrument.
•There should be no carpooling to or from rehearsals unless formed of members of the same household.
•Parents must remain in their cars when dropping off or picking up students.
•A list of participating individuals will be kept in order to conduct contact tracing in the event a confirmed case of COVID19 arises.
•Instrument cleaning will be encouraged to take place on a weekly basis. Percussion equipment will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each rehearsal. All chairs, music stands, door hands and other commonly shared surfaces will be disinfected before and after each rehearsal.
Guidelines apply to both practices and band camp.
In other news:
•Board member John Bertolino was absent from the meeting, and therefore did not vote.
•The board’s July meeting has been changed to 7 p.m. July 22.
•The board approved the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center’s 2020-2021 budget totaling $6,991,212.
•A request was approved to hire Brickstreet Insurance through Caputo Insurance Agency as the workers compensation carrier for the 2020-2021 school year for $40,261 was approved.
•A request was approved to hire Utica National Insurance Group through Caputo Insurance Agency as the property, liability, auto, inland marine, crime, school leaders E&0 and umbrella carrier for the 2020-2021 school year at a cost of $50,897.00.
•The board authorized the superintendent to advertise for one new 72-passenger school bus and one new nine-passenger mini bus.
•Elizabeth Linton was hired as a band camp assistant. Kelly Finley was hired as the assistant varsity cheerleader adviser. Ryan King was hired as a varsity golf coach. Erin Micco was hired as a district social worker.
•Rosemary Siegel, accounts payable, Tina Flynn, payroll manager, and Stacy Robinson, athletic director, received a 3 percent wage increase.
•A memorandum of understanding for a leave of absence for elementary teacher Dominick Stoner for the 2020-2021 school year was approved. Stoner has not taught in district for at least the last two school years.
