Unexpected death of popular musical director Paul Angelucci leaves Shenango in mourning

The death of beloved musical director Paul Angelucci has left Shenango High School reeling.
"I was crushed," said musical choreographer Kelly McNees Krawchyk, her voice shaking with emotion. "We all were.
"He was so young and so vibrant. I don't know how we get over this."
Angelucci died at age 52 of apparent heart-related issues last week. His passing came three days after the death of his father, Alfonso, at age 94, and hours before Alfonso's funeral home visitation was scheduled.
Angelucci's last musical was "The Man in the Chair," March 12-14. With the exception of cast members' parents, it was shown via livestream.
Krawchyk said that she spoke with Angelucci just a day before his passing.
"One of our former students, Michael West, was asked to play TAPS at the cemetery for Alfonso, so Paul and I talked about that and some other things. I am so grateful to have been able to have that last 20- or 25-minute conversation with him," Krawchyk said.
West, an accomplished musician who played the lead as a senior in the 2017 spring musical, "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," just completed his senior year at Penn State University. He will finish his degree in music education in the fall. He knew Angelucci for many years since the two attended the same church and then began working together on musicals when West was in eighth grade.
"Paul called me the day before his dad's calling hours and asked if I was in town and if I was, if I would consider playing TAPS at the funeral," he said. "I wasn't in town, but I said I would be there. I was honored to be asked.
"When I got up the next morning, less than 12 hours later, I found out he was gone. I kept thinking, 'this can't be true, it just can't be.' I did not know one person who disliked him. You couldn't meet him and dislike him."
West did play at Alfonso Angelucci's funeral last and was asked to join a group of alumni who sang a tune from "Annie Get Your Gun" at Paul's Monday viewing, then joined with the Shenango Chamber Singers to perform at the end of his funeral Mass on Tuesday.
Another former student, Devon Vanasco, has started a change.org petition requesting the Shenango auditorium be named in Angelucci's honor. It had more than 500 signatures in the first 24 hours.
Samantha Leali, the choir teacher at Shenango, was charged with the task of telling many students of Angelucci's death the next morning.
"When I got the call early in the morning, my breath was taken away. I just couldn't process it," she said. "Then I realized that I was going to have to go to school and see the kids. Some of them knew and some of them heard it from me for the first time.
"The kids were in shock. They were hugging me and each other while the tears flowed. I told them that it was OK not to be OK, to just let it out.
"It was the hardest day of my teaching career."
Leali met Angelucci 10 years ago when she came to Shenango.
"When I was hired, he, Monica and Kelly welcomed me with open arms," she said. "I instantly became one of them.
"My first impression of Paul was that he had more energy than I do and I'm pretty bubbly. He was everybody's buddy. When he became your friend, he remembered your birthday, your kids birthdays. He was so good at making everyone around him feel special.
"He was very big on Shenango having a young, professional theater program," she added. "He wanted the kids' experiences in high school to get them ready for the real world. When they left here, they had been raised right, in the theater."
Krawchyk said she has known Angelucci her entire life.
"He was more than a colleague," she said. "When my dad (Bill McNees) was coaching basketball, Paul was the manager for the team and the school mascot. He was Paulie the Wildcat. I can remember chasing him around the gym. I still have him listed as Paulie the Wildcat in my phone."
Krawchyk said that Angelucci was a joy to work with. When Angelucci was named musical director 12 years ago, he hand-picked his team and asked Krawchyk to be a part of it, along with his sister, Monica Kraus, the stage manager, and music director Samantha Leali.
"He was incredibly patient. We called ourselves 'Team Angelucci,'" she said. "Monica, Samantha and I are three very strong-willed women and to deal with us and a bunch of high school kids ... he was just amazing. He was someone who always saw the best in people, often before the rest of us could see it."
Funeral director Sam Teolis said that attendance at Paul Angelucci's funeral visitation likely was in the top three in the history of his Ellwood City funeral home, with an estimated 500 people coming through the doors.
"We expected a large turnout for my dad, but the reaction to Paul's passing was just unbelievable," Kraus said. "There was an hour and a half wait. The funeral director eventually had to lock the doors or we wouldn't have been able to leave.
"My brother literally had no enemies. He was not only hard-working and passionate, but he was giving and kind. If someone needed him, he was there."
Kraus said her heart has broken in a million pieces.
"I not only lost my dad, but three days later, I lost my brother, who was also my best friend," she said. "He was everything to me. He was younger than me and when I got my driver's license, I would take him everywhere. I served as stage manager for some of his shows at the New Castle Playhouse and acted in some of them — he was my dance partner. A lot of people thought we were husband and wife and when we would have a spat, people worried we were getting a divorce," she said with a laugh. "They were fun times.
"Paul had been sick for two of three weeks, he said he was dizzy and sweaty, but we thought it was just because of a lot of stress with our dad," she said. "Paul and my other brothers were all taking turns with him."
Kraus said her brother was not only beloved, but he loved life and especially loved his students.
"He loved those kids and not just at Shenango, but at the playhouse and the Red Barn in Ellwood," she said. "Kids were his favorite people to work with. I always thought it was because he never married. He treated them all like they were his own."
Kraus said she plans to work the spring musical for one more year.
"Paul would say the show must go on," she said. "We have to keep his memory alive. I really don't know if I want to do another year, it's going to be so hard, but for Paul, I have to do it."
