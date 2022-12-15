+4 Church offers a taste of Ukrainian Christmas On Christmas, most people look forward to getting a visitor with eight reindeer.

Their family’s Ukrainian heritage was always very important to Michael and Maria Jula.

They brought it to the Pittsburgh Folk Festival, as well as to an International Room at The University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning. They shared it with the congregation of New Castle’s Independent Methodist Church.

Michael Jula was chosen as Ukrainian Man of the Year in 1999 by the Ukrainian Technological Society of Pittsburgh, he subscribed to the Kyiv Post, Ukraine’s oldest English-language newspaper and was a contributor to “Christmas in Ukraine,” a 1997 book published by World Book as part of its “Christmas Around the World” series.

“Our daughters used to laugh and say that he knew more about politics in Ukraine than in the United States,” Maria Jula said. “And he did.”

Michael Jula passed away last year as a result of contracting COVID, at age 71. Maria frequently finds herself thinking, “I wonder what he would be thinking about now with this horrific war that’s happening in Ukraine right now.”

At this time of year, though, she’s also thinking about Christmas, and shared some Ukrainian and Orthodox Christian traditions that have long accompanied the holiday.

“We have a Christmas Eve supper,” she said. “There are 12 dishes, and it’s all vegan. It symbolizes the 12 apostles. You start the Christmas Eve dinner when the first star appears in the sky. The animals get fed first.

“On the houses back in the old country, the barn was right there, attached to the house. The animals got fed first because they were the first ones to see the Christ child when he was born.”

There’s also a tradition, she said, that anyone who comes to your door on Christmas Eve must be welcomed into the home.

“There’s a very interesting story about a friend of mine here in the United States,” she said. “She got divorced, and her divorced husband came to her door on Christmas Eve with his new wife.

“The tradition is you can’t turn anyone away, so she welcomed him into the house with his new wife.”

Bread — which symbolizes the Christ child — is in the middle of the table, but under the tablecloth, there is stray or hay and cloves of garlic.

“The hay because of the manger,” she said, “and the garlic is to keep the evil spirits away.”

Not all spirits, though, are unwelcome.

“You always set an extra plate at the table for the ancestors, because they’re there with you,” Jula said. “I know my girls always liked to sit next to ‘the spirit’ because if there was something they didn’t like to eat, it went on the spirit’s plate.

“To this day, we still set that extra plate at the table. These are the ancestors who have passed before us, and they are still with us.”

This observance, according to the World Book’s “Christmas in Ukraine,” is often accompanied by the presence of a ceremonial sheaf of wheat and other grains that is believed to house the spirits of a family’s yet-to-be-born members, as well as its deceased ones.”

“In Ukraine, we didn’t have a Christmas tree,” Jula said. “That became more Americanized. But one thing you did have was a sheaf of wheat in the corner. That was a symbol – wheat was the staple of life for the people in the Ukraine. That was a major thing in every house.”

One piece of Ukranian culture that has become entrenched in Christmas celebrations in the U.S. and elsewhere – albeit unwittingly in most cases – is the singing of “Carol of the Bells.”

According to research by then-Rice University anthropology graduate student and published in 2004 on the university’s website, “The song with the haunting four-note melody was originally a Ukrainian folk song written as a ‘winter well-wishing song.’” It was written in 1916 by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovich.

An American choir director and arranger, Peter Wilhousky, was reminded of bells when he heard the song, the article says, “and wrote new lyrics to convey that imagery for his choir.” Those lyrics were copyrighted in 1936.

“It’s more of a spring song,” Jula said of the original Ukrainian version, “because it talke about the swallow and the lambs being born, and the farmer has a dark-haired wife — things like that.

“It really wasn’t a Christmas song at all in the beginning. We brought it to this country, and it’s become a Christmas song.”