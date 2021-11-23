The Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Western, Middle, and Eastern Districts of Pennsylvania are educating airline travelers on the safe and proper way to transport firearms.
By following their advice this holiday season, they can reduce risks and delays in traveling for themselves and others, according to a news release issued Monday by the U.S. Attorney's offices.
Transportation Security Administration officers in Pennsylvania are on pace to seize a record number of firearms at Pennsylvania airport security checkpoints, despite reduced air traffic due to the pandemic.
Most of the firearms seized by agency are loaded. Firearms at security checkpoints pose a serious security risk to the public and to administration officers. Passengers who take firearms to security checkpoints also disrupt the security screening process and delay travelers from getting to their departure gates, the release said.
The number of airline travelers is expected to surge over the next six weeks. Responsible gun owners can protect the public by personally and carefully checking to make sure their carry-on bags do not contain firearms.
“As the law enforcement body that processes licenses to carry in the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania Sheriffs support Second Amendment rights, Pennsylvania Sheriffs' Association President Joseph Groody said. He also serves as the Schuylkill County sheriff.
"An overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians with a license to carry are responsible gun owners who comply with all state and federal laws, including not knowingly taking a weapon onto an airplane," Groody said. "We appreciate the U.S. Attorneys’ concerns about concealed weapons and are glad to work with them to bring attention to this matter. Therefore, we encourage all gun owners to double and triple-check your carry-on luggage to make sure you have not forgotten to remove any weapons.”
The effort's goal is to reduce the number of firearms seized at airport security checkpoints and to protect travelers and airport employees.
