PITTSBURGH - Scott W. Brady, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, is resigning from his position, effective on Sunday.
Brady, a Greenville High School graduate, made the announcement Friday afternoon.
"Leading this office has been the greatest honor of my professional career," Brady said. "I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving as chief law enforcement officer for my home, western Pennsylvania. Together with our law enforcement partners, the men and women of this office have pursued justice with humility and integrity, to advance the rule of law and secure a framework for ordered liberty. As a result of their tireless efforts, western Pennsylvania is a safer place for our neighbors and their loved ones."
Brady was sworn-in as United States Attorney on December 14, 2017, by President Donald Trump.
This story will be updated.
