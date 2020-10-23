U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady has appointed two assistant U.S. attorneys to field election fraud complaints and voting rights concerns.
Eric G. Olshan and Lee J. Karl will lead the efforts of Brady’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 3 general election.
Olshan and Karl will serve as district election officers for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which includes Lawrence County. They are responsible for overseeing the district’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns, in consultation with the Justice Department Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“To maintain ordered liberty and the consent of the people, we must ensure that our elections are free and fair,” Brady said. “Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination, and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud. The Department of Justice will be active and vigilant this election season to protect the integrity of the election process.”
The Department of Justice has the role of deterring election fraud and discrimination at the polls, and combating such violations when and where they might occur. The Department’s longstanding Election Day Program seeks to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact within the department for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations while the polls are open through Election Day.
Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.
The law also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them. For example, actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law. Further, federal law protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice (where voters need assistance because of disability or illiteracy).
In order to respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns during the voting period that ending Nov. 3, and to ensure such complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, Olshan and Karl will be on duty within the district while the polls are open.
Olshan can be reached by the public at the following telephone numbers: (412) 644-3500 or (412) 894-7446.
Karl is available by phone at (412) 644-3500 or (412) 894-7488.
Additionally, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day. The local FBI field office can be reached by the public at (412) 432-4000.
Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws also may be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by phone at (800) 253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/.
However, if a crime of violence or intimidation occurs, citizens are urged to call 911 immediately, before contacting federal authorities. State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency.
“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate,” Brady said. “It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my Office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.